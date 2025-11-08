[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 7 Nov: A crucial meeting of BJP workers and supporters was held here in Changlang district on Friday in the presence of local MLA Kamlung Mossang, along with all prominent party functionaries.

The meeting, convened by Miao BJP mandal president Pisi Suriya Singpho, aimed to quell growing differences among party workers aspiring to contest the upcoming panchayati raj institution [PRI] elections on BJP tickets. Rumours had been doing the rounds that MLA Mossang and the mandal office had already finalised party tickets for certain aspirants, even though the Election Commission is yet to announce the official notification for the date of polls.

Addressing the gathering, Mossang clarified that he would not recommend any particular candidate for party tickets, emphasising that all party workers are equal before him. He urged party leaders and workers to refrain from resorting to divisive tactics or indulging in loose political gossip, reminding them that such behaviour only breeds enmity within families and among colleagues.

“I will not interfere in the selection process of gram panchayat. Let the villagers themselves unanimously select capable candidates for the gram panchayat and GPC posts,” Mossang said, while appealing for unity and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, senior party leader Noklim Latem of Kharsang appealed to all ticket aspirants to exercise restraint and avoid creating misunderstanding within the BJP family. He urged the party to consider winnability and public welfare as the key criteria for ticket distribution.

Former district BJP president Ngilang Tangha in his speech advised the leadership to allocate tickets only to sincere, disciplined, and educated workers who have genuinely served the party. “BJP is the world’s largest political organization. Discipline must be maintained at all costs,” Tangha said, urging those who would be denied tickets to accept the decision gracefully and refrain from anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, district BJP president Roshan Ngemu made it clear that official tickets would be issued only to those who have consistently worked for the party’s interests.

“No parachute candidates will be entertained,” Ngemu declared, calling upon the workers to continue reposing faith in the BJP’s leadership and ideology.

The BJP maintains a strong foothold in the 50th Miao Assembly constituency, and the ruling party appears confident of retaining most zilla parishad and gram panchayat seats.

However, the Indian National Congress has announced plans to contest all seats in the constituency, reportedly eyeing discontented BJP aspirants who fail to secure official nominations.

As both major parties prepare for battle, the upcoming panchayat elections are shaping up to be a keenly contested, politically charged, and potentially money-driven affair – one that will test the BJP’s organisational unity and grassroots discipline in Miao.