TAWANG, 8 Nov: “Discipline is the foundation of success. I urge all students to carry this value with you beyond this campus and throughout your professional journey,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu after inaugurating two new blocks – one academic and the other administrative – of the DorjeeKhandu Government College (DKGC) here on Saturday.

Lauding the efforts of DKGC Principal Dr YeshiGyetsen, the chief minister commended the college for its rapid growth on both academic and infrastructural fronts since its inception in 2016 with a temporary structure.

“With this new infrastructure, we take another firm step towards nurturing the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and changemakers from the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Highlighting the transformative reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Khandu said that Arunachal is implementing the policy in letter and spirit to ensure access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability in education.

He informed that all educational institutions in the state are being strengthened in line with this national framework.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction that in a short span, DKGC has emerged as one of the most disciplined and result-oriented institutions in the state.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the college principal, Khandu informed that the process for sanctioning additional faculty and ministerial staff is already underway. He also directed the Tawang deputy commissioner to coordinate with the principal with regard to procurement of furniture, boundary demarcation, and issuance of a land allotment certificate, assuring that funds would be provided for the construction of a boundary wall.

Recognising the importance of sports in education, the CM proposed developing a dedicated playground for the college near the Tawang stadium. He suggested repurposing old structures in the area and assured of phased development of more infrastructure in the coming years.

Khandu also conveyed gratitude to the college fraternity for honouring the legacy of his late father, after whom the college is named, through the Karamveer Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship, which his family has been sponsoring.

He announced major enhancement of the scholarship amounts from the current academic year. The awards, earlier fixed at Rs 35,000 for the first position, Rs 23,000 for the second, and Rs 15,000 for the third, have now been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

Expressing pride over the college’s outstanding performance, Khandu noted that the institution has consistently maintained over 95% pass percentage, achieving 100% results in the last two academic sessions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by education adviser Mutchu Mithi, MLAs PhurpaTsering, Tsering Lhamu and Namgey Tsering, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and the deputy commissioner of Tawang. (CM’s PR Cell)