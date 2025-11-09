ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Kra Daadi clinched the overall championship title at the second State Floor Curling Championship, which concluded at the Artisan & Craft Exhibition Centre here on Saturday.

In the final match, Kra Daadi defeated Keyi Panyor in an exciting contest.

Kra Daadi won eight medals – five gold, two silver, and one bronze – across the sub-junior, junior, and senior categories.

The two-day championship witnessed the participation of 230 athletes, representing 14 districts, with 43 athletes competing from Kra Daadi alone.

The closing ceremony was attended by APEDA chairman and Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir and Sports Deputy Director Mala Linggi.