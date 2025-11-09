ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik stressed the importance of discipline, professionalism, a humane and compassionate approach in policing.

He said that a professional, disciplined, and humane police force strengthens public trust and forms the backbone of a healthy democracy.

“Discipline is the bedrock of policing, which ensures honesty in action, humility in conduct, and an unwavering commitment to duty,” he said, addressing the 53rd raising day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa on Saturday.

The governor said that the APP has consistently demonstrated professionalism, courage, and an unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state.

“Their prompt response, disciplined conduct, and people-centric approach have strengthened public trust and ensured that even in the most challenging situations, law and order remain stable,” he said.

“When you offer service, you earn trust. And when you ensure protection, you strengthen the very foundation of our state,” the governor said.

He expressed confidence that each member of the APP would continue to uphold their proud motto, ‘Satya, Seva, Suraksha’ (Truth, Service, and Protection).

The governor also stressed on physical fitness, saying it exemplifies a good police force. He also emphasised that an effective police officer stands on the firm foundation of strong moral character and a clear conscience.

“It is essential for every member of the force to stay updated, well-trained, and fully familiar with the revised legal framework,” the governor said, and called upon the officers and personnel to be well-versed with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

He said that these laws are designed to make the criminal justice system more responsive, humane, and aligned with the needs of a rapidly progressing nation.

The governor also emphasised the use of the latest technologies in policing, and called for focusing on regular orientation and training.

Drawing from his experience as an Army commander, the governor highlighted the need for strong welfare measures for police personnel and their families, stating that an officer can serve with full dedication only when their family’s wellbeing is secured.

The governor, who presented the best marching contingent trophy to the Arunachal Pradesh women contingent, commanded by Sub-Inspector Tage Ami, complimented the parade for its smart turnout, good bearing, and sharp drill.

The governor also presented the DGP’s Commendation Disc to meritorious officers and personnel on the occasion.

Earlier, the governor laid a wreath at the martyrs’ pillar, reviewed the raising day parade, commanded by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabam Rikam, and took the salute of the marching contingents.

Home Minister Mama Natung, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chuku Apa also spoke on the occasion.

Other highlights of the event included demonstrations of unarmed combat and dog squad, cultural presentation, mass PT by the personnel and trainees of the PTC, band display by the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, PTC, and the silent drill.

As part of the celebration, the governor inaugurated an exhibition on the implementation of the new criminal laws. He also inaugurated a new classroom building with state-of-the-art training infrastructure and resources which will equip police personnel with the necessary skills, physical preparedness, and operational capabilities to meet modern-day law enforcement challenges and emergency response requirements.

The governor also flagged off mobile forensic vans, interceptor vehicles, and recovery cranes on the occasion. It is the first time in Arunachal that the interceptor system will be put into use to track traffic offences. (Raj Bhavan)