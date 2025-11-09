Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 Nov: The screening of Zubeen Garg’s dream film, Roi Roi Binale (Assamese), is drawing huge crowds in every show in Pasighat in East Siang district.

The film, which was simultaneously released at Abor Cinema Hall in Pasighat and other major cinema halls in neighbouring Assam on 31 October, is still being screened in the cinema halls.

The audience of the film from all walks of life, mostly from Jonai subdivision of Assam, are fans and admirers of late music legend Garg. The audience said that the film focuses on the artist’s feelings on the reality of his life.

The film’s success is seen as an emotional tribute to the beloved artist, who passed away in mysterious circumstances in Singapore in September 2025.