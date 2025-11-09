ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: The troops of the Indian Army deployed in the remote and strategically significant Siang, Siyom and Subansiri valleys commemorated 150 years of India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’ with patriotic fervour on Friday.

Despite harsh conditions, the soldiers assembled at their forwards posts overlooking the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and sang Vande Mataram together, symbolising unity, strength and enduring spirit, an Indian Army release said.

The Siang, Siyom, and Subansiri valleys, often referred to as one of India’s most challenging operational sectors, stand as a testament to the nation’s resolve to safeguard every inch of its territory. The troops stationed there operate in extreme terrains, far from urban centres, yet remain steadfast in duty and deeply connected to the nation’s heartbeat.

Officers and men of the Indian Army highlighted that the song’s immortal words, invoking reverence for the motherland, inspire every soldier who stands guard on the nation’s borders.

The collective singing was followed by brief interactive sessions, reflecting on the historical significance of Vande Mataram and its continuing relevance as a symbol of unity and courage, the release added.

The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles also celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram in Khonsa in Tirap district on Friday.

Similar events were also conducted by the battalion in villages in Lazu, Noglo, Wakka, Soha and Deomali.

The activities were aimed at educating students and youths on the historical and cultural significance of the national song, and motivating them to join the national campaign.

The Assam Rifles encouraged participants to upload their individual and group renditions of ‘Vande Mataram’ on the official government portal vandemataram150.in.

Officials of the battalion stated that Vande Mataram is not only linked to the freedom movement of India, but is also a symbol of national unity and patriotic spirit.

The Assam Rifles informed that it will continue such outreach and awareness programmes for the youthsof the area.