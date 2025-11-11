[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 10 Nov: The Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak on Sunday launched a weeklong medical check-up drive for over 4,000 road construction workers employed across the remote high-altitude regions of Tawang district.

Mobile medical teams are conducting on-site health checkups in remote and challenging locations like Damteng, Yangtse, Sungetsar, and Klemta. Each labourer’s details are being recorded through a dedicated Google form to ensure individual health tracking and continuity of care.

The check-up includes height and weight measurements, eyesight and hearing tests, blood pressure checks, and oxygen level monitoring.