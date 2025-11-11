RONO HILLS, 10 Nov: A five-day capacity building workshop on ‘Research methodology and publication in social sciences’ commenced at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

The workshop is jointly organised by RGU’s anthropology department and the biology anthropology unit of Kolkata (WB)-based Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).

The inaugural session was attended by RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof Jayadeba Sahoo and Registrar Dr NT Rikam, among others.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of workshop, Prof Subho Roy from the ISI’s biological anthropology unit highlighted the significance of integrating statistics with field-based disciplines such as anthropology for meaningful and contextually rich research. Prof Roy observed that India’s vast socio-cultural, linguistic, and biological diversity provides a unique context for studying human physical variation. He pointed out that physical traits are shaped by ancestry, environment, nutrition, and lifestyle, emphasising that research must consider population origin to ensure scientific accuracy.

He concluded by advocating a holistic and interdisciplinary approach, noting that collaboration between statistics and anthropology enriches both methodology and interpretation, thereby contributing to research that is scientifically sound and nationally relevant.

RGU Anthropology HoD Dr Dhritiman Sarmahighlighted the importance of methodological training and publication ethics in social science research, while Dr Md Asghar, coordinator of the workshop, provided an overview of the programme, emphasising its aim to enhance the research competence of young scholars and faculty members.

Dr Rikam in his address appreciated the initiative of the department in fostering academic excellence through such programmes, and encouraged the participants to be interactive during the workshop. Prof Sahoo on his part encouraged the participants to make the most of the opportunity to refine their research skills and contribute meaningfully to the field of social sciences and humanity.

The five-day workshop will feature a series of lectures, interactive sessions, and hands-on activities led by eminent resource persons from reputed institutions, focusing on research design, data analysis, writing for publication, and emerging trends in social science research.

The workshop will be attended by more than 50 postgraduate students and research scholars from diverse departments of RGU’s faculty of social sciences.