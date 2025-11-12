[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The Muslim community of Arunachal has alleged that a certain group is attempting to create communal disharmony in the state by repeatedly targeting places of worship belonging to Muslims in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

Members of the community, under the banner of the Arunachal Muslim Community (AMC), claimed that Muslims in the ICR are being harassed because of their faith.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the Arunachal Press Club, the public relations officer of Jama Masjid, Itanagar, Giah Lampheey Sultan, said that the hate campaign launched against places of worship belonging to the Muslim community has deeply hurt its members. “Some people are visiting religious places belonging to Muslims and declaring them illegal, whereas all of them have proper documents and there is nothing illegal about them,” said Sultan.

Responding to allegations of illegal construction, he clarified that most of the places of worship have been taken on rent. “Proper agreements have been signed and rents are being paid. This kind of hate campaign is also hurting the local economy, as property owners are being deprived of their right to earn a living due to pressure from certain groups,” he added.

Sultan also expressed displeasure over attempts to portray all Muslims as Bangladeshis or Pakistanis. “Not everyone who follows Islam belongs to Bangladesh or Pakistan. All Muslim migrants living in Arunachal are proud Indians. I am a proud tribal of Arunachal and a believer in Islam. People should stop this hate campaign,” he said.

He further questioned the selective targeting of Muslim migrants in the state. “Why only target Muslims? If people are truly concerned about the migration of outsiders into Arunachal, why not check everyone, irrespective of religion? Don’t create religious tension,” Sultan appealed.

The community also strongly objected to the demand for the closure of madrasas. “A madrasa is a place where religious teachings are imparted to children belonging to the Muslim community. By demanding their closure, some groups are trying to deprive us of our right to religious education. This is wrong. India is a secular country, and every religion should be respected,” said Techi Powak, a member of the AMC.