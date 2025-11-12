PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: A POCSO court here in East Siang district sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with a sexual assault case, along with fines.

The accused, Bomdo Tali, has been convicted under Section 42 of the POCSO Act, and 342, 354B, and 376(3) of the IPC by a special judge, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said.

A case was registered under Sections 342/354B/376 IPC, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, at the women police station here, following a written FIR filed by the victim on 27 November, 2023, alleging that Tali raped her, the SP said.

The investigation of the case was led by then officer-in-charge of the Pasighat women police station, Inspector Ojum Riba.

The judgement was pronounced by the special judge of the POCSO court on 18 September, Lamba said, adding that the copy of the judgement was received on Tuesday.

The SP commended Inspector Riba for her dedication, sincerity, and professionalism in ensuring justice in the case.

He urged the community to stand united against crimes of sexual abuse, emphasising the importance of awareness, reporting, and community vigilance to safeguard children and women from exploitation and harm.

The SP also appealed to the public to report any incident of child or sexual abuse immediately to the nearest police station or through child helpline numbers to ensure timely intervention and justice. (DIPRO)