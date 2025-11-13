Editor,

I humbly request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to announce the PGT Mains examination date clearly, avoiding any ambiguity. As aspirants have been eagerly awaiting the exam schedule, clarity on the exact date would help them prepare effectively. The PGT examination was supposed to be completed way back in 2022.

Since the new Commission assumed office, there was high hope among aspirants that the exams would be conducted promptly, prioritizing PGT and TGT vacancies over others. However, the present Commission has repeatedly postponed the process through one notification after another. This reflects a lack of empathy towards aspirants who are running out of age eligibility, as well as a lackadaisical approach to addressing the shortage of teachers in schools.

There is further confusion and ambiguity regarding the exam dates, especially since elections and semester examinations are scheduled in December.

If the Commission does not intend to conduct the PGT Mains examination on the 27th and 28th of November 2025, as notified earlier, I earnestly request that it be postponed until 2028, coinciding with the final year of the present Commission’s tenure.

A candidate