ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Designer Yajir Mara from Upper Subansiri district showcased Arunachal Pradesh’ textile legacy at the 21st ‘Celebrating India’ event held in Seoul, South Korea, recently.

Representing India on the international platform, Mara brought immense pride to

Arunachal by showcasing the state’s rich handwoven textiles and traditional craftsmanship.

The event was organised by the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT), with support from the Indian embassy in Seoul, the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the Korea Federation of Textile Industries at the Textile Centre in Gangnam, Seoul.

Mara’s collection beautifully captured the soul of Arunachal, weaving together tribal motifs, indigenous techniques and sustainable fabrics with modern silhouettes, reflecting her brand’s philosophy, ‘Weaving heritage into modern elegance’.

NEIFT CEO Vikram Rai Medhi was the event director.