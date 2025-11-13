The Education Department has introduced detailed guidelines mandating all schools and educational institutions to adopt strong anti-bullying and anti-ragging measures following the death of a schoolchild allegedly due to bullying.

Monitoring and reporting mechanisms and penalty for misconduct and the formation of Anti-Bullying Committees are central to the latest guidelines. Every school and educational institution must establish an Anti-Bullying/Ragging Committee responsible for the prevention, monitoring, and response to such incidents.

A graded system of penalties has been prescribed, ranging from warnings and suspensions to fines, expulsion, or transfer, depending on the severity of the offence. Institutions must also set up confidential reporting systems, such as complaint or suggestion boxes. Heads of institutions are required to submit detailed reports of any incidents and the actions taken to the Education Commissioner’s office.

Residential institutions must appoint sentinels, monitors, or peer educators from prefectorial boards or trained student groups to help detect and prevent bullying or ragging. Parents are encouraged to participate actively by reporting incidents confidentially and taking part in orientation and awareness programmes.

It is never too late for such measures to be put in place and implemented across the state. The department should ensure proper implementation and periodic review of these guidelines. Issuing guidelines without effective enforcement will not solve the problems faced by the education system. All schools, both private and government, must implement them, and the government must establish a strong monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance.