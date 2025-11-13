KHONSA, 12 Nov: The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles distributed sports items, including football, volleyball, and badminton sets, to youth and local teams during a programme at Horu Chinhan village in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The initiative aimed to encourage local youth to actively participate in sports and fitness activities, promoting the spirit of teamwork, discipline, and healthy living.

The representative of the battalion highlighted the importance of sports in building physical fitness, leadership qualities, and unity among youth.(DIPRO)