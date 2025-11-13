TAWANG, 12 Nov: Various agricultural and horticultural inputs and vermicompost kits were distributed among farmers during a capacity building and input distribution programme organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, at Jemeithang on Wednesday.

Head of the KVK Dr. Anjanand Tripathi encouraged farmers to make the best use of KVK’s services and expertise to improve crop productivity, manage pests and diseases, and adopt improved agricultural practices.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the ICAR-Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland. (DIPRO)