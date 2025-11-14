ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union’s (AAPSU) women’s wing on Thursday appealed to the state government to constitute anti-ragging squads under the deputy commissioners to ensure strict vigilance at schools in the districts.

This comes following the death of Tadu Haro, a 12-year-old cadet of the Sainik School in Niglok, East Siang district, allegedly due to ragging.

Addressing reporters at the press club here, AAPSU women’s wing president Ponung Darang sought job termination of the Sainik School’s principal and all other individuals involved in the ragging case.

Darang said all the students involved in the crime should be rusticated. She questioned why the eight senior boys of Class 10 involved in bullying and ragging are still being allowed to stay in the school premise.

“Their stay can cause the possibility of fear, apprehension and manipulation,” Darang said.

She also questioned the role of three students of Class 8 involved in the case.

Darang said that the senior students who indulged in ragging said that they did so as they had also been ragged by their seniors earlier.

“This indicates that ragging has been practiced in Sainik School, Niglok, for many years, despite signing the anti-ragging undertaking forms,” she said.

She also appealed to the public leaders to conduct surprise visits to schools.

Speaking on the sexual assault case that took place in Mebo, Darang informed that the case has been booked under the POCSO Act.

“The matter has been taken up by the East Siang unit of the AAPSU and the All Mebo Constituency Students’ Union,” she informed.