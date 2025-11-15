[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Nov: Apex Professional University (APU) here in East Siang district hosted the AIU Anveshan 2025 – East Zone Student Research Convention from 11-12 November, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

The two-day event commenced with a vibrant inaugural ceremony at the university campus, celebrating innovation, creativity, and research excellence among young scholars.

The convention brought together around 178 student researchers and faculty members from 20 public and private universities across the 12 states of the eastern region of India.

The student research convention is a flagship event of the AIU, and it provides a platform for budding young minds to showcase their scientific talent.

The programme was inaugurated by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who inspired the participants with his words on the importance of research-driven development and youth-led innovation for sustainable progress.

The session also featured an insightful address by AIU Research Division Director Dr Amarendra Pani, who emphasised the role of Anveshan as a national platform to nurture research aptitude and innovative thinking among university students.

APU Vice-Chancellor Prof NA Khan highlighted theuniversity’s commitment to promoting research culture in the Northeastern region.

On 12 November, the valedictory function was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission chairperson Tsering Naksang and East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba, both of whom addressed the gathering and commended the student researchers for their innovative contributions and academicexcellence.

Winners in various research categories were announced on the valedictory day.

While Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati, won in the agriculture science and allied field, Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati, won in the basic science category. Adamas University, Kolkata, won in the engineering & technology category and the health sciences and allied subjects. Brainware University, Kolkata, won in the interdisciplinary research category, while Cotton University, Guwahati, won in the social science, huma-nities, commerce, business management and law category.