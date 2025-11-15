JANG, 14 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) conducted an ‘awareness camp-cum-welfare kit distribution programme’ here in Tawang district on Friday, drawing a large gathering of workers from both organised and unorganised sectors.

The event was attended by APB&OCWWB Chairman Rolen Dagam, Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu, former State Information Commission memberGumjum Haider, DoKAA Vice Chairman Sange Chodup, executive members of labour unions, public leaders, and numerous registered as well as prospective workers.

In his address, Dagam announced that the registration fee for labourers working under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been waived for one year – a move aimed at encouraging wider enrolment. He highlighted that online registration will soon become mandatory, and urged PRI members to actively guide workers towards registering with the welfare board to access essential welfare schemes.

“These welfare schemes – covering maternity benefits, death assistance, daughters’ marriage support, and education for workers’ children – are statutory rights,” Dagam emphasised.

He praised the unwavering dedication of labourers working in the harsh weather conditions of the region, calling their contribution vital to achieving “Mission Viksit Arunachal.”

Haider commended the strong work ethic of the local workforce, and applauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s dynamic and sincere leadership.

ZPC Gombu, BRO Labour Union (BROLU) president Dorjee Tsering, and former BROLU president Pema Wangdi also addressed the gathering, echoing the importance of enrolment, welfare access, and recognition for workers’ contributions. (DIPRO)