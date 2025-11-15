Authorities have long said that drug trafficking and substance abuse are emerging as major national security challenges, with increasing links to organised crime networks. Illicit drug profits are being channelled into terrorism financing, arms trafficking, and money laundering, worsening security risks.

Youth populations are being heavily affected, turning a key economic demographic into an increasing social and economic burden. The easy availability of narcotics is contributing to addiction.

The Northeastern region requires special attention due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle and porous borders that allow narcotics to enter India easily. A national survey conducted in 2019 found that several Northeastern states have drug consumption rates far higher than the national average.

To control this growing epidemic, strong coordination among enforcement, intelligence, and security agencies must be established. Anti-narcotics task forces, which have been set up in every state and union territory and serve as frontline units against drug trafficking, should be strengthened, so that they can widen their reach and effectiveness.

Myanmar, which has emerged as the world’s largest producer of heroin and methamphetamine, is known to traffic drugs into India. With Arunachal Pradesh sharing a long border with Myanmar, the state has easy access to trafficking routes.

Clearly, current strategies have failed to control the flow of drugs into the region. Therefore, new and more effective strategies need to be formulated and implemented.