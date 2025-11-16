ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: The women’s wing of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), in collaboration with the Pakke-Kessang Future Front (PKFF), on Friday conducted a district-level awareness programme for schoolgirls in Pakke-Kessang district as part of Children’s Day celebrations.

Held under the theme ‘Know your right, know your life’, the programme covered the

Government Higher Secondary School, Pakke-Kessang, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Nangyo, where students were sensitised to legal rights, safety mechanisms and personal wellbeing.

AAPSU women’s wing organising chairman-cum-vice president Mene Bagang, organising secretary-cum-assistant general secretary Tarh Nanang, and PKFF vice-chairman-cum-secretary Meling Tok Camder led sessions on the provisions of the POCSO Act and the channels available for reporting offences.

Bagang said the campaign aimed to equip adolescent girls with basic awareness that could help them act with confidence.

“Many young girls remain unaware of the laws meant to protect them. Our effort is to ensure they know their rights and are not afraid to seek help when needed,” she said.

Nanang stressed the need for continued community engagement in creating safer school environments.

“Bullying, early marriage and lack of reporting often go unaddressed. Awareness must begin at the school level, so that students understand both the risks and the support systems available,” Nanang said.

The resource team also conducted sessions on drug abuse, physical fitness and mental wellbeing, underscoring the importance of holistic health for young learners.

Sanitary pads donated by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge were distributed to the students, along with water filters, an inverter, and food items during the programme.