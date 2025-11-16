RONO HILLS, 15 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded its year-long celebration of the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh’, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, with a panel discussion on tribal rights, education, and indigenous knowledge systems on Saturday.

The panellists – Prof Jumyir Basar (AITS), Prof PK Nayak (history), Prof Anga Padu (education) and Dr Abhishek Kumar Yadav (Hindi) – elaborately discussed Birsa Munda’s revolt, tribal rights and education, language preservation, development policies and the contemporary relevance of indigenous knowledge systems, enriching the perspectives of attendees and promoting informed dialogue, the RGU said in a release.

A folk cultural display of the various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, coordinated by Dr Wanglit Mongchan, was also performed at the convention hall of the RGU on the concluding day.

RGU Vice Chancellor [i/c] Prof SK Nayak and AITS Director Prof Simin Jonh witnessed the programme, coordinated by nodal officer Dr Tarun Mene, Dr Amit Kumar, Dr Punyo Chobin, Dr Divyajyoti and Dr Abhishak Prasad.

During the year, a series of events, such as cultural programmes, plantation drives, essay and traditional sports competitions like cock fight, archery, and bamboo stilt race were organised, showcasing physical endurance, skill and cultural continuity, the release said.

The initiatives were aimed at honouring the contributions, legacy and cultural heritage of India’s tribal communities while fostering awareness and pride among students and faculty members.

Through these initiatives, the university reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and preserving tribal heritage, knowledge systems and historical contributions.

The celebration provided a meaningful platform for strengthening cultural pride, academic engagement and community participation across the university.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated

Meanwhile, Acheso village in Dibang Valley district celebrated the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas with great pride and cultural vibrancy to mark the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The event was supported by the North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur, and was organised by the Dibang Valley district administration.

The programme began with flag hoisting and the singing of the national anthem by students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Anini, followed bypaying of floral tributes to Munda.

In his address, SDO Lijum Ete underscored the importance of celebrating tribal pride and honouring the heroes who contributed to India’s cultural heritage.

Dibang Valley SP Manish Shaurya spoke in detail about the extraordinary life and contributions of Munda. He described Munda as “dharti abba” (father of the Earth) and one of India’s most iconic tribal freedom fighters and social reformers.

The SP elaborated Birsa Munda’s early life, born on 15 November, 1875, in present-day Jharkhand, and highlighted how he united the tribal communities through the powerful Ulgulan (the great tumult) movement. He highlighted Munda’s fight against British colonial forces and exploitation, his advocacy for indigenous land rights, and his relentless efforts to protect tribal identity, culture, and dignity.

Shaurya also reflected on Munda’s enduring legacy, noting that although he attained martyrdom at the young age of 25, his ideals continue to inspire tribal communities across India, making his birth anniversary a fitting national observance as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Dibang Valley ZPC Theko Tayu in his address highlighted the relevance of Munda’s principles in contemporary times, and encouraged the community to carry forward his message of unity, courage, and cultural preservation.

The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances by JNV students, showcasing the region’s rich tribal tradition and adding colour and spirit to the celebration.

In Longding district, the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas was celebrated in Hasse Russa village with great enthusiasm by the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

Addressing the participants, agronomy CTO A Kirankumar Singh highlighted the objective of the programme to commemorate 150 years of Birsa Munda’s birthday, while Lawnu ZPM Nyeman Wangsu highlighted the role played by Munda during the freedom struggle. “Likewise, we have to remember the freedom fighters of our Wancho tribe in Longding district to instil and imbibe the feeling of patriotism,” she said.

Singh highlighted the importance of setting up seed banks to preserve the indigenous crop varieties “which are the source of genetic importance for developing different hybrid varieties of different crops.”

Apart from this, Singh distributed 5 quintal seeds of Toria (TS-67) under the FLD programme on oilseeds, besides chilli (0.5 kg), French bean (5 kgs), and garden pea (20 kgs) for natural farming, the KVK informed in a release.

In Tawang, a vibrant cultural programme was organised at the Government Town Secondary School, under the aegis of the Vibrant Village Programme, to celebrate the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Tawang ADC Rinchin Leta and Dondup, representing the DDSE, commended the initiative for promoting cultural heritage and community participation in the border region.

Five cultural troupes performed during the programme, showcasing the rich traditions of the region.

Later, prizes were distributed to the participating artists, followed by a signature campaign promoting cultural pride and community engagement. (With inputs from DIPROs)