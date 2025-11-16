ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: An ULFA operative surrendered before security forces in Tirap district, an official report said on Saturday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs and corroborated by technical inputs regarding the presence and movement of an insurgent, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a joint operation.

The joint operation led to the voluntary surrender of self-styled private Kamal Akhun alias Vikas Mohanta(23), affiliated with the banned outfit.

A 7.65 pistol with one magazine and six live rounds of 7.65 were deposited by the operative during surrender.

The operative, along with the deposited weapon and ammunition, has been handed over to police for further legal formalities and rehabilitation procedures as per established norms, the report said.

It said the successful outcome of the joint operation reflected the strong inter-agency coordination between the Assam Rifles, the state and Assam police, and highlighted their collective efforts to encourage insurgents to return to the mainstream.(PTI)