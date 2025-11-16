ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: In a push to improve educational access for tribal communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Kombo in West Siang district.

The project, undertaken by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, aims to provide quality education, residential facilities, and holistic development opportunities to tribal students across the region, officials from the district said.

The ceremony was attended by Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, both of whom underlined the transformative role EMRS institutions play in strengthening educational infrastructure in remote, tribal-dominated areas.

They noted that the Kombo EMRS would serve students from multiple villages in West Siang, offering them a modern learning environment with updated academic and residential amenities.

Officials said the school is expected to create new avenues for academic growth, skill development, and overall empowerment of tribal youths, thereby contributing to long-term socioeconomic progress in the district.

The programme, viewed live in Aalo, the district headquarters, was attended by West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete, circle officer, ZPMs, public representatives, and local residents, who expressed gratitude to the ministry and the state government for bringing the institution to the region. (PTI)