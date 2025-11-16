ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing informed that the new Cooperative Policy 2026 is likely to be introduced in the state.

Addressing the gathering on the 72nd All India Cooperative Week celebration, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) at IG Park here on Saturday, Tasing encouraged the cooperative societies to trim down their dependence on government fund and requested them to work hard collectively, according to the changing needs of the society, in order to contribute to the state’s development.

NABARD Itanagar Regional Office General Manager SB Rangarao in his address suggested to the cooperative societies to work with proper plans for overall socioeconomic development of theirmembers.

RGU Commerce Department Professor Devi Baruah, and RGU Economics Department Professor Vandana Upadhyay delivered talks on self-reliance, the role of cooperatives in GDP contribution, employment generation, sustainable practices, business-oriented organisations, etc.

APSCU chairman Nabam Tahi Nekil said that there are a series of grievances that need to be addressed for cooperative development in the state.

APSCU chief executive officer Techi Kaku apprised the participants of the series of events marked for the APSCU’s golden jubilee celebration.

APSCU adviser Techi Azad and Cooperation Deputy RCS Michi Gumbo also spoke.

Officers and officials, HoDs, representative from federal cooperative organisations, district cooperative unions, LAMPS, primary cooperative societies, cooperative leaders, students, youths, unemployed youths, well-wishers, and others attended the programme.