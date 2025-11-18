LIRU, 17 Nov: An awareness programme on child safety and students’ wellbeing was conducted at New Life Mission School here in Lower Siang district on Monday.

The programme was as part of a district-wide initiative taken by the district administration and the DDSE to curb rising incidents of bullying, ragging, sexual abuse, and student suicides in both residential and non-residential schools.

A team of resource persons briefed the students on important topics, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, prevention of bullying and ragging, suicide risk reduction among students, awareness on child trafficking, safety and security of children in schools, and the Right to Education (RTE) Act guidelines.

The teachers were also guided on preventive measures, early identification of risk indicators, and creation of a safe learning environment.

School Principal Shibu Mathew said that awareness on child safety is highly important, “especially as cases of ragging, bullying, and student suicides have been on the rise in the state.” (DIPRO)