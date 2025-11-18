KOLORIANG, 17 Nov: The Kurung Kumey district police, in collaboration with the district administration, launched the first-ever futsal tournament for Under-15 boys and girls within Koloriang township on Monday.

Students from various schools and colonies are participating in the event.

In a statement to the media, the district police informed that the central theme of the tournament is to create awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse and screen addiction among children.

During the event, resource persons will also educatestudents on crucial social concerns, including bullying, ragging, child marriage, and molestation.

The initiative seeks to encourage discipline, physical fitness, team spirit and responsible behaviour among young learners.

Twelve teams are participating in the event. The tournament is also supported by the ISSE, the district Education Department, and the APWWS Koloriang unit.