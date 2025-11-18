[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 17 Nov: Exhibiting a sense of shared responsibility, a group of 11 students from Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC), led by the college’s assistant general secretary (AGS) Sang Tashi Shongla, conducted a cleanliness drive at Drekang near the Tawang monastery here on Sunday.

Lauding the students’ initiative, DKGC Principal Dr Yeshi Gyesen said, “Our students have stepped forward with the noble theme ‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’, reminding us that community service begins with a heart willing to care.”

“I am immensely proud of the 11 young warriors of DKGCT who carried out a voluntary cleanliness drive at Drekang, which is a serene space that has sadly begun to lose its charm due to increasing litter and careless merrymaking,” Dr Gyesen added.

He further said, “Their humble yet deeply meaningful initiative is not just a cleanliness drive – it is a message, a movement, and a call to conscience. I couldn’t be prouder of these little champs who chose action over complaint, and responsibility over indifference.”

Meanwhile, AGS Shongla said that the task was made possible under the guidance of the principal and with support from Tashi Nima, PGT at Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang, Sang Dondup and Sange Lungten, president and executive member of the All Tawang District Students’ Union, and Tashi Phuntso, an alumnus of the college.

The principal appealed to the residents of Tawang as well as tourists not to litter the town but help preserve its purity and sanctity.