ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang said that plans are afoot to hold a festival near Kepang La pass in Gelling in Upper Siang district in view of its potential to be developed as a tourist spot.

He said this while participating in the Kepang La Day, honouring the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 Sino-India War, in Gellingon Monday. The event was organised by the Spear Corps.

Praising the soldiers, Libang said that their courage and valour continue to inspire generations.

He said that during the Sino-India War, Chinese troops entered India through the pass. At least 11 soldiers were martyred near the Kepang La pass.

The MLA praised the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed at Kepang La for their dedication in guarding the borders.

Highlighting the historical significance of the pass, he said that the route was used for barter trade. He said that the Adi, Galo, Mising and other tribes of the state migrated through the pass to India.

Stating that the area has immense potential for development and tourism due to its beautiful landscapes and strategic location, the MLA lamented that today the whole world knows about Kepang La but it is still devoid of road and basic infrastructure.

He urged the state government to develop robust tourism infrastructure near the Kepang La pass.

Expressing dismay at the fact that the area is totally cut off from the rest of the world after the 1962 Chinese aggression, the MLA urged the state government to look into the “immediate need for road, transport, mobile connectivity, tourism infrastructure, etc, to enhance strategic mobility and improve accessibility” in the area.

The area near the pass can be turned into a memorial site for soldiers who sacrificed their lives, and it can also be developed to hold flag meetings between Chinese and Indian Armies, he said.

Spear Corps GOC Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, Tuting ADC Pandov Perme, state BJP vice president Dunggoli Libang, BJP district in-charge Tapak Pertin, Army officials and locals attended the event.