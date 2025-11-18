WALONG, 17 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday attended the 63rd commemoration day of the Battle of Walong here in Anjaw district and paid homage to the martyrs of the battle, saying that “their courage will continue to guide India on the path of strength and unity.”

Recalling the events of 1962, Mein highlighted how 800 Indian soldiers held their ground for 27 days against 4,000 enemy troops in the harsh terrain of Kibithoo, Namti, and the Trijunction, demonstrating exceptional bravery and devotion to the nation. He also acknowledged the steadfast support of the local community, whose solidarity with the Army stood as a shining example of unity and national integration. He said that the sacrifices of the 388 martyrs of Walong will forever remain engraved in the nation’s collective memory.

Mein expressed gratitude to the families of the brave soldiers present at the observance, honouring their strength and enduring sacrifice.

He noted that this year’s commemoration has been the grandest to date, and affirmed that the tradition of honouring India’s heroes will continue with even greater resolve. He further stated that the government is commitment to develop Walong into a major historical and tourism destination, with key initiatives such as the annual Sunrise Festival, a war memorial museum, and major improvements in digital and road connectivity.

The DCM also praised the Dao Division for organising a series of events, including treks, expeditions, the Walong half marathon, and vibrant cultural performances by the Monpas, Tai Khamtis, Army personnel of Northeast India, and Gatka teams, all of which enriched the celebration.

Upon his arrival in Walong on Saturday, Mein inaugurated the high flag post with the national tricolour and the new tourist infrastructure at Bara Kundun in Kibithoo circle. This project marks another step towards strengthening border tourism, improving connectivity, and creating new opportunities for the local community.

Mein also visited the Helmet Top War Memorial,situated at 8,500 feet above sea level, and offered floral tribute to the brave soldiers who fought valiantly during the 1962 Battle of Walong and sacrificed their lives for the country. He also interacted with the soldiers of the 16 Bihar B-Coy at Helmet Top.

During the event, the DCM also met war hero retired honorary captain Karnail Singh, a distinguished veteran of the Battle of Walong who fought with the 4 Sikh Regiment at the age of 24, and had been captured by the PLA and held for six months and later released with dignity. Mein also met retired major general Narpat Singh Rajpurohit from Jodhpur, who, along with his companions from the Akhil Bharatiya Purva Sainik Seva Parishad, continues to serve the nation by working for the welfare of retired soldiers.

Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Mopi Mihu and Puinnyo Apum, Eastern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, and 3 Corps GOC Lt Gen AS Pendharkar were also present among Army officers and soldiers. (DCM’s PR Cell)