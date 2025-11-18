ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia on Monday called on the youths of the state to adopt Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ideals of unity, discipline and swadeshi, asserting that Aatmanirbhar Bharat must be pursued as a “national mindset”rather than merely an economic mission.

He said Patel’s courage as a satyagrahi and his leadership in building a united India should inspire young citizens to take greater responsibility in nation-building.

“The essence of Sardar Patel’s vision must reflect in our commitment to make India truly self-reliant. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is rooted in unity, responsibility, skill, dignity of labour, and the swadeshi spirit. The youths of the state must emerge as frontline contributors to this mission, carrying forward the ideals of national integrity that Sardar Patel lived for,” he said.

The MP’s remarks came during a ‘Sardar Patel @150 Padyatra’ (March), organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India.

Organised by MY Bharat Itanagar, in collaboration with the state government, the padyatra began at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) and concluded at Indira Gandhi Park here.

Hundreds of MY Bharat volunteers, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, faculty members and civil society representatives joined the march, which aimed to revive swadeshi values and strengthen the spirit of national unity.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom highlighted Sardar Patel’s integration of more than 560 princely states and his establishment of the All India Services, including the IAS and IPS, institutions that continue to anchor India’s administrative system.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang in his address praised the organisers for linking historical awareness with youth-led patriotism, calling the padyatra a strong platform to connect the younger generation with India’s nation-building legacy.

As part of the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dignitaries planted saplings to promote environmental responsibility and sustainable living.

The event formed part of a statewide youth mobilisation campaign aimed at strengthening national pride, resilience and the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat across Arunachal Pradesh.(With PTI input)