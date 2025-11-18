RONO HILLS, 17 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here hosted the ‘India Research Tour 2025’,in partnership with Springer Nature, on Monday.

The programme brought together distinguished speakers, experts, faculty members, and research scholars for a day of meaningful academic exchange.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak in his address highlighted the importance of strengthening the research ecosystem, promoting quality publications, and fostering global academic collaborations for the advancement of the university.

RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam emphasised the need for exposure to international publishing standards, and encouraged research scholars to take full advantage of such platforms to enhance their academic contributions.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung commended the initiative and stressed on the growing significance of digital resources, transparency, quality publications, and responsible research practices within higher education institutions.

Springer Nature India managing director Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi reaffirmed Springer Nature’s commitment to supporting Indian research and academic growth.

The event featured expert-led sessions on open access publishing, the RISE masterclass, editorial excellence, and the DEI segment ‘Her research, our future’, with contributions from Prof Vandana Upadhyaya, Prof Boa Reena Tok, Prof Kesang Degi, Dr Oyi Dai Nimsasow, and Dr Lisa Lomdak of RGU.

A panel discussion on the adoption of e-books offered valuable insights into the future of academic libraries and digital learning. The session was moderated by Rhea Rajpal from Springer Nature, with panellists Dr Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi (Springer Nature), Prof Sarah Hilaly (RGU), and Prof Jumyir Basar (RGU).

RGU librarian Dr Sudhir Kumar Jena also spoke.