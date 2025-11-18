Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 17 Nov: A devastating fire gutted five houses on Sunday afternoon in Sibo Siang here in East Siang district. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Properties worth several lakhs of rupees have been destroyed by the fire.

The fire completely burnt down a semi-RCC residence of one Tasut Tate and adjoining four other kutcha houses owned by the families of Tapir Tamut, Tasong Tate, Yako Tabing and Ojir Taki, rendering the families homeless.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, police, and fire service officials visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Three of the affected families are presently taking shelter at Sibo Korong (river bank) near Pasighat Giidi Notko (festival ground).