ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has reiterated its demand for the state government to frame and publish the rules of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi in a circular issued on 15 November had said that if the government fails to issue the gazette notification by 18 November, the organisation would begin a series of democratic protests starting 19 November.

The organisation said that the first phase of protest will be a ‘black badge protest’ from 19 to 21 November, followed by maun vrat (silent dharna) on 27 and 28 November at the tennis court in Itanagar.

All individuals will also wear black badges during the IFCSAP Day 2025, it said.

The IFCSAP further stated that extreme steps such as hunger strikes and bandh will be considered only as a last resort. All protest programmes will be withdrawn immediately upon fulfilment of the demand, the circular added.