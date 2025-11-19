ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: A high-level meeting of officials of the National Health Mission Arunachal Pradesh (NHM-AP) and ECHO India representatives was held here on Tuesday.

NHM-AP Mission Director Marge Sora, ECHO India vice president-cum-honorary adviser to NHM-AP Dr Sandeep Bhalla, and ECHO India general manager Deepa Jha, among others, attended the meeting, which was held to discuss the rollout plan for ‘online certificate training of community health officers (CHOs) and nurses on comprehensive primary health care (CPHC) services in Arunachal Pradesh’ to build the capacity of 340 frontline healthcare workers.

The mission director shortlisted four districts – Tawang, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare and Itanagar Capital Region – for the purpose. The mission director also accepted the invitation to attend the national meet to be conducted by ECHO India in New Delhi from 22-23 December.

The meeting was coordinated by NHM-AP child health state nodal officer Dr Tana Natung.

The ECHO India team also met Medical Education Research and Training Director Dr Hage Ambing and Tomo Riba Institute of Medical & Health Sciences Director Dr Naba Kumar Bezbaruah.

The team also met H&FW Secretary Vivek HP and briefed him about the activities of ECHO India in Arunachal and its plans to roll out online training on CPHC for FLHWs. Vivek agreed to extend all required support for the purpose, said an official release.