DAPORIJO, 18 Nov: Talin Dignium Gumja Tamin, who was serving as a TGT at the Government Upper Primary School Town here in Upper Subansiri district, passed away on 17 November following a cardiac arrest at Tadak Dulom District Hospital.

He was 41, and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The Tamin Welfare Society (TWS) deeply mourned his premature demise and termed his death a great loss.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the TWS recalled late Tamin as a straightforward and committed person who worked hard and performed his duty with dedication at various remote schools in Upper Subansiri district.

“Late Talin Dignium Gumja Tamin was also a dedicated and hardworking member of the Tamin Welfare Society. His contribution in societal service for the greater interest of the Tamin clan will always be remembered and honoured,” the message read.

The TWS prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.