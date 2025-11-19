[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 18 Nov: A wave of grief, fury, and deepening public frustration swept through Miao administrative subdivision in Changlang district on Tuesday as civil society organisations, student groups, and concerned citizens in unison demanded immediate justice for late Tadu Haro, whose death under circumstances linked to alleged ragging has shaken the conscience of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dozens of organisations and individuals marched in a candlelight procession from Dapha Valley Lodge to the general ground, covering a distance of two kilometres, transforming Miao township into a storm of collective outrage. Voices rang across the evening sky with chilling resolve: “Band karo, band karo, ragging ko band karo!” and “We want justice!”

The sombre glow of candles contrasted sharply with the fiery anger of the people, who accused the state of failing its children, failing its institutions, and failing to uphold the safety and dignity of students.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho minced no words, calling the situation nothing short of a catastrophic failure of governance. “The reported incidents are not isolated accidents. They stem from administrative collapse and failed vigilance,” he declared, warning that educational institutions, once sanctuaries of growth and discipline, have now become breeding grounds for violence, intimidation, and unchecked criminality.

He slammed the authorities for allowing campuses to slip into a state of fear, where oversight is weak, negligence rampant, and accountability all but absent.

Miao Apatani Welfare Society representative Habung Gambo issued an urgent and emotional plea for a fair, impartial, and fast-track inquiry into the ragging that led to the “merciless and mysterious death” of young Tadu Haro.

Calling the current environment “alarming, distressing, and absolutely unacceptable,” Gambo urged the state government to immediately impose stringent vigilance mechanisms, mandatory monitoring systems, advanced surveillance, and strengthened policing to restore faith in campus safety.

He warned that every delay in justice deepens public mistrust.

In an uncompromising statement, Pinna Kitnal Singpho, speaking on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and the Singpho Women Organisation India, demanded capital punishment for all individuals involved in the death of Tadu Haro.

“This is not just another campus incident. This is the cold-blooded murder of a juvenile, and the state must respond with uncompromising action,” she said.

She pressed the government to institute structured accountability frameworks inside schools and colleges, emphasising that student welfare cannot be left to weak, outdated, or neglected systems. She argued for trained counsellors, psychological support teams, and preventive awareness programmes to curb the rising tide of violent behaviour among youths.

“If the government ignores this dangerous trajectory any longer, it will be nothing short of a betrayal of our children’s future,” she warned.

World Kachin Congress vice president and former Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho declared that the public will not stand down until justice is delivered in full.

“We will not remain silent when the future of our youths is at stake,” he said, delivering a stern message to the government. “Act now before this crisis deepens into something far darker and irreversible,” he added.

Tuesday’s march marked one of the loudest public condemnations in recent months against the alarming spike in rape, murder, molestation, violent assaults, and repeated law and order breakdowns within educational institutions across the state.