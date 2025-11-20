The fourth Khangri Glacier Scientific Expedition achieved major milestones, including the first reconnaissance of the high-risk Dharkha Tso glacial lake.

Aquatic life was discovered at a depth of 20 metres in high-altitude Rani Lake in Tawang district.

A joint initiative of CESHS and NCPOR under the Union Earth Sciences Ministry, the mission was aimed to enhance understanding of glacier dynamics, climate change impacts, and water resource sustainability in the Eastern Himalayas.

The expedition series has focused on long-term glacier monitoring to build critical datasets for cryospheric and hydrological research.

The 2025 team included 11 scientists and engineers from CESHS, NCPOR Goa, Nagaland University, and NERIST.

High-resolution aerial surveys of the Khangri glacier and Rani Lake were conducted using advanced, sensor-equipped drones.

A sonar-based bathymetric survey of Rani Lake marked a major breakthrough by detecting aquatic life at depth.

Researchers collected summer-season data from the automatic weather station and water level recorder, and performed 24-hour stream discharge assessments.

The team is confident that the it’s a step forward scientific effort to study glacier health, meltwater contribution, hydrometeorological patterns and glacial lake outburst flood risks.

The technical achievements are commendable, and such studies should be carried out in the vulnerable Himalayas. The study should also incorporate community-level risk assessments, transparent data sharing, and actionable policy integration so that the findings translate into tangible resilience planning for Himalayan communities.