Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Former parliamentary secretary and five-time MLA from Taliha assembly constituency, Leyu Punji Mara, breathed his last on Tuesday morning at his residence in Daporijo. He was 81.

One of the seniormost politicians of the state, late Mara had suffered a major brain stroke in early February 2019 and remained bedridden since then.

Born on 1 September, 1944, he received his basic education from Shanti Sena School in the late 1960s. He began his political journey in 1968 when he was elected as gram panchayat member, then as anchal samiti member, and as zilla parishad member.

He was first elected as an MLA from the undivided Taksing-Taliha assembly constituency in 1980. After bifurcation, he represented the 23-Taliha assembly constituency from 1995 till 2019, serving multiple terms.

Throughout his distinguished career, he held several important positions and was widely regarded as a philanthropist, a pro-development leader, and a dedicated social activist.

The Leyu Welfare Society (LWS) has deeply mourned the demise of late Mara. Terming his passing the end of an era, LWS chairman Dr Talar Motu said Mara’s legacy is unmatched and unparalleled.

Meanwhile, the All New Market Welfare Association (ANMWA) has announced a half-day closure of all shops and business establishments in New Market Colony, Daporijo, as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

The association described late Mara as a kind-hearted and lovable personality who was widely respected for his dedicated service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and for representing the Tagin community with distinction.

The ANMWA has appealed to all residents, shopkeepers, and business owners of New Market Colony, Daporijo, to voluntarily keep their establishments closed on 19 November from 6 am to 12noon to pay homage to the departed leader and offer condolences to the bereaved family.