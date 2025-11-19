Itanagar, 18 Nov: Replies submitted by various departments, including by the Tawang district administration in connection with the breach of privilege motion moved by 2-Tawang MLA Namge Tsering, were reviewed and examined during the 5th sitting of the Privilege Committee of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

After detailed scrutiny, the sitting, chaired by Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, resolved to issue strictures to all deputy commissioners, directing them to strictly adhere to prescribed protocols during official programmes and events to prevent any lapses in the future.

Committee members present at the meeting included

MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Puinnyo Apum,Hayeng Mangfi, and Hage Appa, besides Additional Advocate General Ninong Ratan and Legislative Assembly officers Tadar Meena (secretary), Agaab Mossang (additional secretary), and Kheto Lowang (undersecretary). (Speaker’s PR Cell)