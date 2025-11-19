ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: The Indian Army conducted a civil-military preparedness drill in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at strengthening cooperation and response capabilities, a defence official said on Tuesday.

Organised in close coordination with the civil administrations of Lohitpur in Namsai district and Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, ‘Exercise Samanjasya’ focused on developing an integrated approach to security management, resource optimisation and joint operational readiness, he said.

The event brought together representatives from the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, police, paramilitary forces, the civil administration and other essential agencies for detailed deliberations and practical coordination activities, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The sessions were designed to enhance preparedness, streamline response mechanisms and ensure protection of critical infrastructure across the region, he said.

It also reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to collaborative planning and a whole-of-government approach to managing future contingencies, he said.

“Exercise Samanjasya marks a major step toward strengthening civil-military fusion, boosting the region’s security architecture and enhancing operational effectiveness across multiple domains,” he added. (PTI)