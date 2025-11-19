ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: The State Election Commission (SEC) has sought cooperation from all political parties in making the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections a successful and peaceful one, during a consultative meeting held here on Tuesday.

State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi said that political parties are the central pillar of any democratic election process and therefore their roles are vital, ranging from selection of candidates to ultimate constitution of gram panchayats and zilla parishads through electoral process as prescribed statutorily.

He requested all political parties to be aware and well-acquainted with the model code of conduct, procedures, instructions and guidelines issued by the SEC from time to time.

Further, Tashi appealed to the political parties to train their functionaries, particularly polling agents and counting agents, regarding their roles and responsibilities before they are deployed to the polling stations.

Tashi said that copies of dos and don’ts for guiding contesting candidates, election agents, polling agents and counting agents have been provided to all political parties for their benefit.

SEC Secretary Taru Talo and Additional Secretary Tamune Miso gave a detailed presentation on the guidelines for the political parties and contesting candidates.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, People’s Party of Arunachal, and Arunachal Democratic Party.