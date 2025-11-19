NAHARLAGUN, 18 Nov: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who is also the adviser to the urban affairsminister, has urged the clan- and tribe-based organisations in the state to make special efforts to combat the growing problem of drug abuse in the state.

Attending the general conference-cum-election of the Tadar Abu Charitable Society (TACS) held recently here, Kaso said drug abuse is becoming a serious menace for the entire state.

“Drug abuse is severely affecting families and derailing the dreams of the youths. Today, many families are battling this problem. Everyone needs to join hands to fight against this problem,” said Kaso.

He also called upon members of the TACS to uphold brotherhood and maintain peaceful coexistence with other clans.

Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) president Tarh Miri attended the conference as a special invitee.

During the conference, the TACS adopted a resolution to discourage the adoption or granting of the Tadar surname to any non-APST offspring. It also decided to adopt a unified bye-law under the theme ‘One clan, one bye-law’.

The conference was held from 14 to 17 November, and witnessed active participation of all villages of the Tadar clan.

During the conference, cultural performances featured renowned artists such as Ashok Sonam, Rerik Karli Digbak, Taba Yall Nabam, Khyoda Mema, and artists from the Cherom-Chera Society.

Earlier, Kaso virtually laid the foundation stone of the Tadar Lapang (heritage & cultural centre of the TACS), measuring 5.20 hectares, in Jampa under the Doimukh administrative circle.

The conference concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, where Yuba village was declared the champion village, while Laba village received the title of the most disciplined village.

TACS president Tadar Appa and its general secretary Bhupen Tadar were also present during the conference.