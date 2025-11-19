ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: “NSS volunteers occupy a vital place in nation-building by channeling their youthful energy into purposeful service,” Governor KT Paraik said.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Northeast National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival at Himalayan University (HU) here on Tuesday, the governor said that NSS volunteers are the future torchbearers of the region and the nation, “and in their hands rests the promise of tomorrow.”

The governor encouraged the volunteers to prepare themselves for the responsibilities ahead, and to strive for knowledge, maintain discipline in thought and action, and stay strongly motivated to serve the larger good.

“You already possess immense potential, strength, talent, and creativity. What remains is to nurture these gifts with dedication and channel them towards constructive nation-building,” he added.

The governor described the NSS Festival as a vibrant celebration of youth power, cultural richness, and community spirit. “By bringing together participants from all eight sister states, the event truly embodied the spirit of Ashtalakshmi, a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He called upon NSS volunteers to become ambassadors of the region. “You represent the spirit, energy, and promise of our homeland. Let the world know that the Northeast is not just a place but is an experience of nature, culture, and harmony,” he said.

Expressing concern over the rising drug menace, the governor urged the volunteers to spread awareness and compassion, advising them to reach out to schools, colleges, neighbourhoods, and every household and speak openly about the dangers of addiction, guide those who are struggling, and help their families find support.

The governor commended the Youth Affairs & SportsMinistry, the NSS Regional Directorate, Guwahati, the Arunachal Pradesh State NSS Cell, the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, and HU for successfully organising the festival.

He also presented awards and merit certificates to the winners of cultural, quiz and PowerPoint (PPT) presentation competitions, in which 320 NSS volunteers from all eight Northeastern states participated.

Akshya Thakur from Bodoland University, Assam received the best NSS volunteer award, while Manipur received the most disciplined team award. Arunachal received the first prize in the traditional group dance competition. Heisnam Cindy of Manipur received the first prize in the PPT presentation competition, while Curie Koijan of Manipur received the first prize in the extempore speech competition. Techi Monica and Vicky Puroik of Arunachal Pradesh received the first prize in the quiz competition.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran, and NSS State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra also addressed the gathering, sharing words of encouragement and appreciation for the young volunteers.

The valedictory programme, which was also attended by HU Chairman Hemant Goyal, saw a vibrant cultural parade and a series of captivating cultural performances by NSS volunteers, showcasing the rich diversity and youthful spirit of the Northeast.

Later, the governor participated in a plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative in the university campus. (Raj Bhavan)