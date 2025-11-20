RONO HILLS, 19 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) honoured its women’s basketball team for securing 3rd position in the 2nd State Level Basketball Tournament, held from 12 to 16 November at Donyi Basketball Court, Lower Borum, Naharlagun.

Both RGU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams participated in the tournament under the banner of the Rajiv Gandhi University Sports Board (RGUSB), showcasing commendable skill, coordination, resilience, and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

A notable highlight of this year’s championship was the participation of an RGU student who captained the Upper Subansiri women’s team, which emerged as the champions of the tournament. She was honored by vice-chancellor (i/c) prof. S.K Nayak for her exceptional performance and leadership, bringing additional pride to Rajiv Gandhi University.

Prof. S. K. Nayak commended the RGU teams for their dedication, discipline, and commendable performance in the state-level event.

The University authorities also appreciated the Head of the Department of Physical Education, faculty members, and guest faculty whose guidance and support enabled the students to participate effectively in the APBA state-level tournament.

Senior officials of the University, including registrar (i/c) & finance officer prof. Otem Padung, Dean of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Science prof. Sambhu Prasad, deputy registrar Dr. Gomar Basar, and assistant director of Physical Education Dr. A. Yuvaraj, were present on the occasion.

The dignitaries encouraged students to pursue excellence in future competitions, reaffirming RGU’s unwavering commitment to sports, fitness and holistic development.