ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday handed over a NEEPCO CSR-sponsored school bus to the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) and flagged it off from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, who took the initiative to facilitate the bus for Oju Mission School under NEEPCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, appreciated NEEPCO for its generous contribution. He said that such support is invaluable for children with special needs, stating that the gesture will significantly enhance their access to education and daily learning opportunities.

He hoped NEEPCO will continue to champion projects that benefit institutions working tirelessly for children with special needs.

The Governor added that NEEPCO’s assistance will further strengthen OWA’s commitment to serving children who need care, protection, and educational support.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya thanked NEEPCO for providing a much-needed school bus, saying it will bring comfort and safety to the children’s daily commute.

Pare Hydro Power Station Head Sania Ngurang assured the Governor that NEEPCO remains committed to taking up more compassionate and impactful CSR projects in the future. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)