[Karyir Riba]

TEZU, 19 Nov: The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Itanagar, will organize a special district-level camp on Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEA Fund) at Tezu on 21 November.

The camp organized under the supervision of the District Collector and the Lead District Manager will see participation from all banks, insurance companies, pension departments, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

The camps are being organized across the state as part of the “Your Money, Your Rights” campaign and will be held in various districts in a phased-manner until 31 December.

During the camp, assistance counters will help citizens claim their unclaimed deposits, insurance claims, dividends, shares, and mutual funds.

Beneficiaries will get help with KYC updates, filling claim forms, and document verification.

The organisers have appealed to all citizens of Lohit district to take advantage of this public welfare initiative of the government of India.

“Through this initiative, the SLBC has reaffirmed its commitment to creating awareness among citizens about their deposit and investment rights and ensuring that they can conveniently access their rightful financial benefits,” the organizers said.