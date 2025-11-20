NEW DELHI, 19 Nov: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday visited the Arunachal Pradesh pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

He interacted with the entrepreneurs and expressed his admiration for the state’s vibrant display, embodying the essence of Arunachal-creativity, resilience, and cultural pride.

The Arunachal Pradesh pavilion garnered attention for its stunning display of the state’s exquisite orchids, a testament to the state’s incredible biodiversity and its commitment to preserving its natural heritage, the state Trade and Commerce department stated in a release.

“By showcasing the state’s unique cultural heritage, local products, and innovative ventures, the pavilion offered visitors a glimpse into Arunachal Pradesh’s potential and charm,” the release said. (DIPR)