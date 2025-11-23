KHONSA, 22 Nov: The five-day-long 57th Nocte Chalo Loku celebration commenced with the inauguration of three major events – the indigenous food festival, indigenous sports, and the pulling of the traditional log drum (tham-siet) – by Huakan chief Kamwang Lowang at the Loku ground in Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Friday.

In his inaugural address, Lowang prayed to the almighty Rang for happiness, peace, prosperity, and a bountiful harvest for the entire Nocte community in the years ahead.

While visiting the 64 stalls showcasing indigenous food and traditional ornaments, he expressed pride in being part of the vibrant cultural celebration.

He emphasised the need to promote organic and locally sourced indigenous food over commercially processed alternatives, highlighting the health benefits of consuming organic produce.

As part of the festivities, traditional sports events and the ceremonial pulling of the large traditional log drum, locally known as tham-siet, were also conducted.

On the occasion, the chief of Huakan distributed cash prizes to the winners of the stilt walk fight and bamboo pole climbing competitions.

Lowang was accompanied by gaon buras, GPMs, members of the Elite Society of Dadam area led byits president Tirang Sumnyan, and members of the Huakan Youth Welfare Association. (DIPRO)