ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Police have arrested three persons involved in vehicle thefts at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) premises, an official said on Saturday.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelam Nega said the arrests were made following written complaints on 19 November regarding multiple theft incidents at the TRIHMS.

Acting on CCTV footage, the police identified one of the suspects involved in breaking into parked vehicles.

The accused, identified as Md Anwar Hussain (29), a resident of Fatehpur village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, was apprehended by Constable Ganesh Upadhyay of the TRIHMS police outpost while he was lying on a hospital ward bed, disguising himself as a patient to avoid detection.

During interrogation, Hussain named two more accomplices, identified as Md Sheikh (33), a resident of Dharmopur village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, and Jakir Hussain (20), a resident of Karunabari village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, from Panchayat Colony, the SP said.

He said the arrests were carried out by a police team led by Sub-Inspectors Vivek Linggi and Niri Rama, and Head Constable Lham Tsering.

During questioning, the trio confessed to a specific pattern of committing thefts, the official said.

They randomly inspected parked vehicles to see if the doors were unlocked and stole cash or valuables when accessible. They also exploited half-open windows, which allowed them to reach inside and unlock doors.

Nega said they targeted multiple locations, including market areas, hospitals, offices, and household parking spaces.

A fourth accomplice involved in the network of thefts is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him, he said.

Meanwhile, the SP has appealed to the general public to remain alert, properly secure their vehicles, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or dial 112. (PTI)