[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 22 Nov: Exhibiting the rich cultural heritage of the Aka tribe, the Bomdila Aka Society (BAS) celebrated its 5th Nyethrii-Dow festival at the Bomdila auditorium in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow said, “Celebrations with other communities and tribes indeed promote mutual harmony and exchange of cultural values.”

He added, “Our district has six tribes, and such celebrations ensure mutual respect for each other’s culture and instil a sense of brotherhood. Through these events, we are able to showcase our rich culture, costumes, and cuisines.”

Aka Shotuko Kunu president Sang Dorjee Sidisowlauded the BAS for organising the festival, saying that it helps bridge communities and foster cultural integrity.

Earlier, BAS chairman Khamo Desisow elaborated the mythology of the festival, stating that the community believes in preserving the culture and traditions inherited from their ancestors for posterity. Chief adviser Ajay Sidasow and general secretary Gena Sidasow of the BAS also addressed the gathering.

The celebration featured cultural presentations by various communities, adding vibrant colours to the event and immersing revellers in the festive spirit. Among others, ADC Dr Dechin Droka and several HoDs attended the programme.